Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 368,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 276,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $57.11. 8,345,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

