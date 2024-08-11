Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,295 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %

KOCT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.93. 956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

