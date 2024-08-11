Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 1,679,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

