Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 50,670 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,670 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 102,141.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,427 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 337,864 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 274,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 227,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. 19,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.