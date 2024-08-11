Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,443 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,123,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,820. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.