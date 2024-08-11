Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,235,000 after buying an additional 1,313,486 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,619 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,059 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

