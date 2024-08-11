Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

