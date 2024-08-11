Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.
Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 669,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
