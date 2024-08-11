Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 669,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIN

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.