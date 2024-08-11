Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.10. 669,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

