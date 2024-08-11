Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 40,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

