Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Turbine updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. 13,771,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,565. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $319.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

