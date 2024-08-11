Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $108.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.65.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $89.15. 3,447,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $88.94 and a 52 week high of $175.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97.

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

