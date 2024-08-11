Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.54.

GFS traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 1,060,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,821,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $67,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 521,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 270,520 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

