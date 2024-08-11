Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $75.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

US Foods stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

