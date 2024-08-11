Destra Network (DSYNC) Price Hits $0.23

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Destra Network has a total market cap of $213.97 million and $1.64 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Destra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Destra Network

Destra Network’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.240102 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,180,440.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.