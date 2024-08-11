DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,618.42

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,618.42 ($71.80) and traded as low as GBX 5,070 ($64.79). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,185 ($66.26), with a volume of 155,463 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($85.62) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($89.46) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,700 ($72.84) to GBX 5,800 ($74.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($79.90).

Get DCC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC

DCC Stock Down 0.7 %

DCC Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,560.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,497.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,613.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 133.53 ($1.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 5,969.70%.

Insider Activity

In other DCC news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.69), for a total value of £114,444 ($146,254.31). 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.