Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,171,081 shares in the company, valued at $18,830,982.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,171,081 shares in the company, valued at $18,830,982.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,068 shares of company stock worth $710,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.