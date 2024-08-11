David Michael Barrett Sells 16,330 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,658.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,945.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $24,715.20.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

