Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million to $664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.58 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.