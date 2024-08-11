Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

DDOG stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

