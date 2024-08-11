Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62 to $1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

