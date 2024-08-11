D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $175.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.60.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:DHI opened at $172.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after acquiring an additional 196,748 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

