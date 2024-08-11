CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Releases Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

CTMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 1,303,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.