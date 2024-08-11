Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 1,245,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

