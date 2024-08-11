Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,503,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,021. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $598.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

