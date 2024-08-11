Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 204.5% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. 8,405,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,206,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

