Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.07. 664,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.92. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

