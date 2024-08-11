Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $318,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after buying an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 6,236,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,773. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.