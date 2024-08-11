CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Reaches $3.02 on Top Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00004984 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $72.81 million and $14.10 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.11009136 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $12,492,714.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

