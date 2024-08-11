CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.83.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.72. 934,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,036. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.