CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CYBR traded up $10.13 on Friday, reaching $273.72. The company had a trading volume of 934,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $148.01 and a one year high of $284.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.