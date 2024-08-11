CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$236.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.170-2.360 EPS.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $10.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.72. The stock had a trading volume of 934,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $148.01 and a 12 month high of $284.10.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.20.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

