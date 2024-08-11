Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Hovde Group to Market Perform

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUBI. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

