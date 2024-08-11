Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.400-10.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $291.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.75 and its 200 day moving average is $259.65. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $297.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.