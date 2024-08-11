Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 23,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 6,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.80%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.
Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile financial, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications, Wholesale Telecommunication services, and Digital Products and General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards.
