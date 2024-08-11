CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.70 on Thursday. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $143.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSP in the first quarter worth $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CSP during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
