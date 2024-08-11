CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CSG Systems International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS.
CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 218,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,521. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSG Systems International
About CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSG Systems International
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.