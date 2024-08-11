CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CSG Systems International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 218,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,521. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

