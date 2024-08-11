Critical Survey: Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Samsara $1.01 billion 20.77 -$286.73 million ($0.50) -76.46

Canna-Global Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 5 7 0 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canna-Global Acquisition and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Samsara has a consensus target price of $37.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Samsara -27.14% -21.66% -11.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

