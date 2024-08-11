Critical Review: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Matterport has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of -16.58, indicating that its share price is 1,758% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -113.62% -33.59% -30.72% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 6 0 0 2.00 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matterport and Code Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Matterport presently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matterport and Code Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $162.28 million 7.81 -$199.08 million ($0.60) -6.72 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Code Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matterport.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Matterport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matterport beats Code Rebel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

