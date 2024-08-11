Critical Contrast: Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) & Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Taylor Devices 19.87% 16.84% 14.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palladyne AI and Taylor Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and Taylor Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $8.73 million 5.03 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.42 Taylor Devices $40.20 million 4.03 $6.29 million $2.49 18.49

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Palladyne AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Taylor Devices

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.