Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 965,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,317. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $142,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,320,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

