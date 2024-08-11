Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 965,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after buying an additional 404,443 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

