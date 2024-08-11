CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CRH by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 3,948,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,804. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

