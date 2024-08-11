CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. CRH has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

