Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

