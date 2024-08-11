Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,940. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

