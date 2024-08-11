Craig Hallum Increases PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $6.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

PCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of PCT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 3,257,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 313,928 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

