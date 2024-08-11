Craig Hallum Boosts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $37.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

GH traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,520,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after acquiring an additional 180,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

