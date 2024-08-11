Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Corteva by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

