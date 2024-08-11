Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS.

Corpay Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CPAY traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $284.04. The stock had a trading volume of 474,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.33.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.